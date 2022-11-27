Cadence Bank Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

