Cadence Bank Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 323.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TROW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.05. 707,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,768. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

