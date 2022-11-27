Cadence Bank Has $726,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.29. The stock had a trading volume of 944,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,738. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

