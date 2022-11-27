Cadence Bank Purchases 18,169 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.3% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,054. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

