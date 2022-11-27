Cadence Bank Purchases 2,157 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 11,314,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,205,620. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

