Cadence Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cadence Bank lowered its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $6,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 253,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,740. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Silicon Motion Technology

Several research firms have commented on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

