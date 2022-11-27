Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $82.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.19.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

