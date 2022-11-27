Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

