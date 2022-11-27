Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.
Camtek Price Performance
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.