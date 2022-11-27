Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 1.2 %

CGI stock opened at C$34.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. Canadian General Investments has a 12 month low of C$28.21 and a 12 month high of C$45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

