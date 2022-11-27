Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,573,689 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $58,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,351,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

