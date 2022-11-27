Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $137,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

