Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161.65 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.94 billion and approximately $161.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.51 or 0.07342767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,433,922,613 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

