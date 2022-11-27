Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
TSE:CJ opened at C$8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.