Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cardinal Energy

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

