Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRLFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.