Casper Price Reaches $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $330.89 million and $5.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.34 or 0.07862944 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00492316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.79 or 0.29945015 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,317,633,617 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,740,909 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,316,270,510 with 10,531,472,335 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03079243 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,593,925.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.