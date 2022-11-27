Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $235.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

