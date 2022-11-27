CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 575,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 143,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.