Cindicator (CND) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Cindicator (CND) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $1.00 million and $315.08 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”



