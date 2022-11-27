Citigroup Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $855.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $770.00 to $855.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $819.33.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $855.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $858.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $772.26 and a 200-day moving average of $703.50.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

