Citigroup Lowers Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target to $8.90

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

CD stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $11,438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $184,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

