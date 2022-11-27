Citigroup Lowers Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target to $8.90

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Stock Performance
CD stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $11,438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $184,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.