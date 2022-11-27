Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,665,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,366 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $68,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $801,624.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,008. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.