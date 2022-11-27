Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.