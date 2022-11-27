Comparing Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hang Lung Group and Fuchs Petrolub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuchs Petrolub 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 376.30%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Dividends

Profitability

Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub 8.36% 14.18% 10.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Fuchs Petrolub’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 4.68 $333.20 million N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.45 $299.32 million $0.51 17.43

Hang Lung Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuchs Petrolub.

Risk and Volatility

Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Fuchs Petrolub beats Hang Lung Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Group

(Get Rating)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping mall, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and carparking bays. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, financial, project management, dry and laundry cleaning, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Fuchs Petrolub

(Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, compressor oils, dry coatings, gear oils, hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants, including cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is based in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.