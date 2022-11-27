Constellation (DAG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142,862.20

Constellation (DAG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $117.91 million and $142,862.20 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.94 or 0.07914994 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00493916 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.25 or 0.30042333 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
