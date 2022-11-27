ConstitutionDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.93 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $127.49 million and $41.93 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.04 or 0.08021328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00493415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.86 or 0.30011819 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

