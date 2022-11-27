CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) versus Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Financial Review

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.82% 5.49% 2.24% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CoreCivic and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

CoreCivic currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.46%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.73%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.75 -$51.90 million $1.06 11.50 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.