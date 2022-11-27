Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $90.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.15 or 0.00061552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00077444 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009808 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00024009 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
