Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,132,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,436,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

