Covenant (COVN) Price Tops $2.53

Covenant (COVN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Covenant has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $170.51 million and $108,750.58 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00015252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.69 or 0.08397042 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00493159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,960.73 or 0.29996295 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.