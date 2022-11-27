Craig Hallum Reiterates “$110.00” Price Target for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

