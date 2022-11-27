Critical Contrast: Altus Power (AMPS) & Its Peers

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Altus Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 583 3472 3229 64 2.38

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.40%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -341.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.03

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altus Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.28% 4.34% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s competitors have a beta of -0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altus Power competitors beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

