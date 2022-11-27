Critical Survey: Bowlero (BOWL) and The Competition

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bowlero to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Bowlero and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bowlero
|$911.71 million
|-$29.93 million
|-23.21
|Bowlero Competitors
|$1.01 billion
|-$63.60 million
|2.84
Bowlero’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bowlero
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Bowlero Competitors
|17
|165
|374
|4
|2.65
Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Bowlero’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Bowlero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bowlero
|-8.22%
|-157.07%
|2.17%
|Bowlero Competitors
|883.28%
|-55.28%
|79.76%
Volatility and Risk
Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s peers have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bowlero peers beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.