CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Set at $210.00 by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price target on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.94.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

