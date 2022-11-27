Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Raymond James

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

