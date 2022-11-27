Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Delek Logistics Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DKL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 26,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.79%.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,682 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

