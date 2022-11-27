DeltaFi (DELFI) One Day Volume Hits $8,494.53

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $8,494.53 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07833104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00492520 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,960.32 or 0.29963333 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

