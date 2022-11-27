Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($14.90) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.96) to GBX 1,275 ($15.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,304.38 ($15.42).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,341 ($15.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,193.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,213.08. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.28). The stock has a market cap of £13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

