Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

