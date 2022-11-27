Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
