Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

