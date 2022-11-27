Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
NYSE RIO opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
