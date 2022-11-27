Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $35.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

