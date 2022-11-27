Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to SEK 65

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

