DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $130.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.