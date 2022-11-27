DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $130.67. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.