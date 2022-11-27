DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $143.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

