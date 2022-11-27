DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $71.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

