Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CVE EGT opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.72. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$94.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 million.

(Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.