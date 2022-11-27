Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,681 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.03 and its 200 day moving average is $322.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

