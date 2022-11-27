ELIS Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001952 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.31 million and $1,681.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,474.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010460 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00239885 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32744574 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

