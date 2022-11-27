Empower Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.61 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Empower has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00012272 BTC on popular exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $29,293.68 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.05875878 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,731.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

