Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $652.36 million, a PE ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.37.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
