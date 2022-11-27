Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $652.36 million, a PE ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

